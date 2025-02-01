– Speaking to Busted Open Radio ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns discussed how he doesn’t worry about others rising up to replace him in WWE due to how he’s set up the system in WWE. According to Reigns, he’s only competing with himself. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Roman Reigns on if he’s ever worried about others rising to take his place: “No. I set it up too good. Too smart. If you build your systems properly, this is no different than big business. We can sit there and mentor billionaires on building systems to where you don’t have to use your brain no more. Building systems where they become instincts. That’s all I’ve done. I’ve just created systems within the pro wrestling and sports entertainment world.”

On how he views it like a CEO running a major company: “I treat it no differently than any CEO running any major company. There are all these little things that have to happen. There are so many boxes to check constantly in this role. Thank God for the Wiseman [Paul Heyman]. He makes it so much easier to organize and to handle. It’s just one of those things. You have to know what you’re doing. I put my time in. We took our notes, we did our studies, we did our lab work, we made our adjustments here and there.”

Reigns on only competing with himself: “I don’t compete with anybody. I’m just competing with myself. It’s not different than Michael [Jordan] or Kobe [Bryant] or any of the greats. We’re just going against ourselves. We just create a better version of ourselves. If I can make a better version of myself, he has no choice but to get better. Big Jim [Jimmy Uso] has to get better. Jey [Uso], everybody. Cream rises to the top. I believe in that. It’s survival of the fittest. I’m not truly manipulating like we do on camera. I’m just better than everybody. I believe it. I walk every step with that type of conviction.”

The former Undisputed Champion will be competing in the men’s Rumble match later today at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025. The premium live event will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.