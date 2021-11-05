wrestling / News
Roman Reigns’ Return & More Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
WWE has announced that Roman Reigns will be back on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. The company announced on Friday that Reigns will appear on tonight’s show after he skipped last week, and will react to Brock Lesnar’s suspension.
Also announced for tonight’s show is a match between Naomi and Shayna Baszler. You can see the full announcement below:
The Head of the Table returns to SmackDown
After taking last week off, Universal Champion Roman Reigns will bring SmackDown back to The Island of Relevancy.
What will The Head of the Table have to say about Brock Lesnar’s suspension?
Naomi to get another opportunity at Shayna Baszler
WWE Official Sonya Deville has had it out for Naomi since she came to SmackDown, using Shayna Baszler as her own personal muscle to punish Naomi over the last few weeks. Tonight, Naomi has another chance to prove herself when she once again goes toe-to-toe with The Queen of Spades.
Naomi looked to even the score last week against Baszler, but Deville had other plans, inserting herself into the match as the special guest referee. After a quick count gave Baszler the win, Naomi turned on Deville but left herself open to a surprise Kirifuda Clutch.
Can The Glow shine against Baszler, or will Deville find another way to weasel her way into Naomi’s business? Tune in to SmackDown tonight at 8/7 C on Fox to find out!