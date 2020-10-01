Roman Reigns to be Crowned as the ‘Tribal Chief’ on Tomorrow’s SmackDown

– WWE has announced that WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns will be crowned as the “Tribal Chief” on tomorrow’s episode of SmackDown. The show will be broadcast tomorrow on the FOX Network. Here’s the full announcement:

Universal Champion Roman Reigns to be officially crowned as Tribal Chief

It was about more than just the title at WWE Clash of Champions. It was about asserting his place at the head of the table for Roman Reigns.

After successfully defending his Universal Championship, Reigns will now be officially crowned the Tribal Chief in a ceremony presided over by Paul Heyman on SmackDown this Friday. The recognition comes on the heels of The Big Dog’s brutal victory over his cousin Jey Uso at WWE Clash of Champions.

What will Reigns have to say about his vicious actions? And will the rest of the legendary Anoa’i family simply accept the champion’s crowning?

