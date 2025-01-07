Roman Reigns Wins Chaotic Tribal Combat On WWE Raw, Given Ula Fala By The Rock

Roman Reigns is officially the one and only Tribal Chief, defeating Solo Sikoa in a hectic Tribal Combat match on Raw. Monday night’s show saw Reigns defeat Sikoa in a match that saw the New Bloodline interfere on Sikoa’s behalf, with Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso running them off.

Kevin Owens then came in and hit Reigns with a Stunner, but Cody Rhodes came down and battled Owens to the back. Reigns hit Sikoa with two Spears to get the win.

After the match, The Rock came down and took the ula fala from Paul Heyman, putting it on Reigns. The two stared off and Rock offered his hand, which was accepted. The two embraced and Reigns stood tall to be acknowledged.