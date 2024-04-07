Ronda Rousey Praises Stephanie McMahon As ‘A Genuine Friend’

Ronda Rousey has been critical of WWE following her exit, but she only has good things to say about Stephanie McMahon. Rousey spoke with KTLA as she’s promoting her book Our Fight and she spoke about her relationship with Stephanie, noting that she appreciates Stephanie as a friend and ally.

“She’s just a genuine friend, Rousey said (per Fightful). “From the very beginning. We were supposed to be enemies in the ring, but you’re usually the closest with the person that you’re feuding with. We were the ones beating each other up every week, and she was the one guiding me through so much and teaching me about the intricacies of the industry.:

She added, “She was a guide to me when I had no idea what I was doing. I’m always grateful to her. I couldn’t say enough great things about her.”

Rousey has spoken a lot about her experiences at WWE during her media tour and has said that she doubts she would return there barring “drastic” changes.