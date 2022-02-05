Ronda Rousey Reveals Her WrestleMania Opponent on WWE Smackdown (Clips)

Ronda Rousey has picked her opponent for WrestleMania 38, and revealed her choice on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Rousey, who won the women’s Royal Rumble at last Saturday’s PPV, appeared in the main event segment and revealed that she would be facing Charlotte Flair at the April PPV.

Initially, Sonya Deville said that Becky Lynch had told her Rousey had chosen Lynch. Charlotte then decided on Sasha Banks, only to have Rousey come down to the ring and say that she would see Flair at WrestleMania. Flair then tried to attack Rousey to no avail. Rousey took out Deville, putting her in an armbar to end the show.