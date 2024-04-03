Roxanne Perez Reportedly Impressing Many People Backstage at WWE NXT

Fightful Select reports WWE NXT officials are said to be very high on Roxanne Perez, who has impressed them with her work on the brand.

She’s already made several appearances on the main roster at the last two Royal Rumbles. Officials were happy with her performances in those matches and it’s believed to be a “matter of time” before she gets called up. However, there are some that want Perez to stay on NXT, as it would give her time to keep developing her new heel character. Officials are said to be “blown away” by how well she’s worked as a heel, with some pushing for her to win the NXT Women’s title at Stand and Deliver this weekend.

While fans have speculated that Perez is filling a role meant for Cora Jade (who is out with a torn ACL), it’s not completely true. Jade and Perez were originally planned to reunite as a heel tag team before Jade was injured.

Perez is said to be “professional beyond her years” and a source noted that the “sky is the limit” for her in WWE.