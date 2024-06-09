Roxanne Perez On Potentially Going to WWE Main Roster, Says She’ll ‘Take Over’

Roxanne Perez says that when she comes to WWE’s main roster, she’s going to take over. Perez is the NXT Women’s Champion and appeared on the episode of Raw after WrestleMania, picking up a win over Indi Hartwell. She recently spoke with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture and was asked about potentially moving to Raw or Smackdown.

“Obviously, that is the goal, of course,” Perez said (h/t to Fightful). “Ever since I was a kid, I wanted to be on the main roster and start creating a legacy for myself. Now, I’ve realized to take my time. I feel like I’m already creating a legacy for myself. Two-time NXT Women’s Champion and I’m in the first-ever NXT-TNA crossover match. This is awesome stuff.”

She continued, “If I’m just scratching the surface right now, I can’t imagine the things I’m going to be able to accomplish, whether that be in a few months, next year, two years. I know that once I make it up there, everyone should be worried because I’m going to take over.”

Perez defending the NXT Women’s Championship against Jordynne Grace at NXT Battleground tonight.