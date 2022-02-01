Royal Rumble Matches Reportedly Affected By Triple H & TJ Wilson’s Absences

The two Rumble matches at this year’s Royal Rumble were affected by the absence of Triple H and TJ Wilson, per a new report. PWInsider reports that several sources in the company pointed to the fact that the two weren’t at the show or involved at the matches as a reason why they were so different from previous years.

It was noted that in the past, Triple H was involved in the Rumble matches as an “advisory role of sorts” and would often make changes to feature certain talents and make sure there were small “moments” once the overall plan was set. The Game is currently out due to his recent health issues.

Wilson is known for his involvement in producing the women’s division, and has generally been quite involved in putting together the women’s Rumble. Wilson has reportedly not been around in recent weeks and was not at the Rumble. He is still officially with the company. Dave Finlay was brought up from NXT to help produce the Rumble, partially due to the fact that he had worked with so many of the returning women for the match.