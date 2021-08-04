Ruby Soho Rumored To Be Signing With AEW Soon

Fightful Select reports that Ruby Soho, the former Ruby Riott in WWE, is expected to join the AEW roster soon after her non-compete clause expires. The clause is up just before AEW All Out.

Soho hasn’t done much since her WWE release, staying out of the spotlight. She hasn’t had very many interviews, appearances or signings. One company reached out a month ago and were told that she isn’t taking bookings. It’s unknown what, if any, creative plans are in place for her in AEW.

It was noted that various wrestlers from different companies praised her work, attitude and “backstage demeanor.”