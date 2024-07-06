RUSH Comes To Agreement With Don Callis On AEW Rampage

RUSH has agreed to let Don Callis show him what he can do, coming to an arrangement on AEW Rampage. Friday night’s show saw RUSH defeat Komander and then dump the luchnador next to Callis, who has been trying to recruit RUSH into his family.

Later on, a video aired from earlier this week in which Callis asked RUSH if he was ready to do what it takes to be the best. He asked what would happen when his hate and intellect met RUSH’s aggression. The two ended up shaking hands, as you can see below: