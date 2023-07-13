RUSH To Team With LA Park At AAA TripleMania 31: Tijuana

RUSH is partnering up with LA Park at AAA TripleMania 31: Tijuana. The AEW star posted a video to his social media account in which he noted that he would be teaming with Park against Sam Adonis & Psycho Clown in the Guerra de Rivalidades Tourney Finals.

RUSH said in the video (per Fightful):

“LA Park… First of all, tell me who the fuck asked for your advice? Now you say that I don’t care about the fans when they are the same hypocrites that cheer every time I whoop you on the river, now you say that I fear you at this point in our feud? You have been saying that I run, hide & fear you, but I am having the best time of my life & this is my moment. Because a professional and because I know the fans love this rivalry that is worth gold and only because of that, I will see you this Saturday in Tijuana. I will say this though: I am not leaving empty handed and the world will notice that fear is not a thing for RUSH and that I am the one that wants this feud to end the most. In TripleMania 31: Tijuana, the countdown for your retirement begins PERRO.”

AAA TripleMania 31: Tijuana takes place on August 12th and will air on FITE.