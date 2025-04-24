Rush vs. AR Fox Added to AEW Collision: Playoff Palooza

– AEW announced a new matchup for this weekend’s edition of AEW Collision: Playoff Palooza. Rush faces AR Fox in a singles bout. The new episode airs on Saturday, April 26, following the NBA Playoffs on TNT. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH World Championship Match Bandido vs. Dralistico

* Tornado Tag Team Match: Top Flight vs. CRU

* AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Match: Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata

* FTR vs. Paragon

* Swerve Strickland vs. Blake Christian

* Rush vs. AR Fox

