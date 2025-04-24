wrestling / News

Rush vs. AR Fox Added to AEW Collision: Playoff Palooza

April 24, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Collision RUSH vs AR Fox Image Credit: AEW

– AEW announced a new matchup for this weekend’s edition of AEW Collision: Playoff Palooza. Rush faces AR Fox in a singles bout. The new episode airs on Saturday, April 26, following the NBA Playoffs on TNT. Here’s the updated lineup:

ROH World Championship Match Bandido vs. Dralistico
Tornado Tag Team Match: Top Flight vs. CRU
AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Match: Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata
* FTR vs. Paragon
* Swerve Strickland vs. Blake Christian
* Rush vs. AR Fox

 

