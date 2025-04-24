wrestling / News
Rush vs. AR Fox Added to AEW Collision: Playoff Palooza
– AEW announced a new matchup for this weekend’s edition of AEW Collision: Playoff Palooza. Rush faces AR Fox in a singles bout. The new episode airs on Saturday, April 26, following the NBA Playoffs on TNT. Here’s the updated lineup:
* ROH World Championship Match Bandido vs. Dralistico
* Tornado Tag Team Match: Top Flight vs. CRU
* AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Match: Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata
* FTR vs. Paragon
* Swerve Strickland vs. Blake Christian
* Rush vs. AR Fox
THIS SATURDAY, 4/26!#AEWCollision Playoff Palooza
IMMEDIATELY AFTER the NBA Playoffs on @TNTDrama + @SportsOnMAX
AR Fox vs RUSH
The dynamic high flier @ARealFoxx goes head to head with LFI’s @RushToroBlanco on AEW Collision THIS SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/OTbhKJThdy
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 24, 2025
View this post on Instagram
