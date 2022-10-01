wrestling / News
RUSH vs. Hangman Page Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
RUSH and Hangman Page will face off on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the match following an altercation on tonight’s show after RUSH defeated John Silver. Page came down to the ring to brawl with RUSH and went to hit a Buckshot Lariat on him, but RUSH bailed and Jose the Assistant took the move instead.
The upated lineup for Wednesday’s show is:
* RUSH vs. Hangman Page
* MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal
* Daniel Garcia & Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara
* Luchasaurus vs. TBD
* The Acclaimed celebrate National Scissoring Day
This Wednesday, October 5
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
3 Year Anniversary Show
LIVE on @TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT@rushtoroblanco vs @theAdamPage
Rush + Hangman have been on a collision course for weeks; they’ll finally fight 1-on-1 Wednesday@AEWonTV’s 3 Year Anniversary Show! pic.twitter.com/b7lIfs3m4G
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 1, 2022
