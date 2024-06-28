RVD Discusses His Interactions With Triple H, Cinematic Matches In Wrestling

On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, RVD (Rob Van Dam) talked about his interactions with Triple H and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On cinematic matches in wrestling: “Not only have I not thought about [doing one], I have never seen a cinematic match. Has there been a lot of them?… I do hope to see one, you know, watch one. Because I’ve only seen a few seconds of a little bit of this or that or whatever. And it does sound interesting, from what I understand the concept.”

On whether he’s ever seen Triple H angry: “No. No, I haven’t seen him angry. So he’s very professional whenever I see him. He is though. To me, he’s always come across as if he represents the company too, not just one of the boys. And so — I don’t know. I kind of think he would pull somebody aside if he had an issue with somebody, as opposed to being angry and letting that energy spill out into everyone else’s eyes and ears.”

On old-school wrestling dying with the territories: “There hasn’t been control since then. There’s no union there’s — it’s entertainment, so I guess anybody can do whatever they want and then call it wrestling. But for the old school mentality, it’s too bad that there’s not some kind of original brotherhood that could stick together and protect the foundation.”

