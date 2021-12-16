wrestling / News
Ryback Responds to MJF Insulting Him on AEW Dynamite
Ryback heard MJF throwing a shot his way on AEW Dynamite, and he had a volley to fire of his own. During tonight’s show, MJF cut a promo before his Dynamite Diamond Ring final against Dante Martin. He took shots at Punk and said of Punk’s declared intention to chase the AEW World Championship, “I didn’t realize that having an undefeated streak in a string of underwhelming matches against underwhelming opponents made you championship material. I thought that just made you the new Ryback.”
Ryback, who has his own history of real-life enmity with Punk, saw the promo and posted to Twitter, writing:
“Thanks for the shoutout @The_MJF Now you have your big chance at being an enhancement talent working with an underwhelming opponent. #FeedMeMore”
