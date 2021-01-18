Ryback Takes Another Shot At Mark Henry, Accuses Him of Not Working Hard On Their Wrestlemania Match

As we reported yesterday, Mark Henry took exception to Ryback saying that titles in wrestling are “props”, claiming that The Big Guy had a reputation of being difficult to work with and dangerous. Ryback sent out a long series of tweets in response, defending his love of wrestling and saying that he wouldn’t respond to Henry “in anger or firing back personal insults.”

Later that night, he tweeted that before the two had a match at Wrestlemania 29, Henry didn’t try hard to prepare for the match and one of the producers insulted him directly.

He wrote: “I’m also going to say this. @themarkhenry was asleep in Gorilla prior to our WM Match. A producer came over to me and said “good luck working that fat piece of shit” Mark didn’t want to spend a lot of time coming up with a good match and we got what we got. #Facts”