Salina de La Renta Reveals Restart Plans in Latest MLW Pulp FUSION

The latest episode of MLW Pulp FUSION is online, featuring Salina de la Renta revealing her plans for the Restart and more. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:

“Salina de la Renta reveals her plans for The Restart.

Kevin Von Erich talks smoke filled arenas with Ross and Marshall.

Tom Lawlor has his eye on the Opera Cup.

DBS readies for war against Jacob Fatu and Alicia Atout has the scoop!

Richard Holliday has a problem with the IWA… and Puerto Rico?

Myron Reed and Brian Pillman Jr. ready for their title fight. Who will go into Wednesday’s big title bout in the zone?

Col. Parker surprises Aria Blake with a gift for The Restart?!”