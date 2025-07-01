Sam Adonis Discusses The WWE And AAA Partnership

Sam Adonis has shared his thoughts on the partnership between WWE and Lucha Libre AAA. Since WWE’s acquisition of AAA was announced, the two companies held a Worlds Collide event, and several talents have crossed over between the brands.

Speaking with Contralona (per Fightful), Adonis expressed his optimism for the collaboration and his desire to be part of it.

“I have a lot of hope for it. I have a very famous brother in WWE (Corey Graves), and I was looking for this position for a long time,” Adonis said. “I know my best days are ahead of me, and I’ve had a wonderful career these past 17 years, and I have a lot more to do. I’ve had success in every country I have wrestled in, and I think my time in the United States could be the prime of my career.”