First Entry In NWA 74’s Burke Invitational Announced By NWA
“The Perfect Knockout” Samantha Starr will compete in The Burke Invitational at NWA 74, according to the National Wrestling Alliance’s Twitter (see below). Her mother, Baby Doll, will accompany her to the ring. Starr is the granddaughter of Grizzly Smith, as well as the child of Sam Houston and The Perfect 10. WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts is Starr’s half-uncle and her aunt is Rockin’ Robin.
The victor from The Burke Invitational will win a chance at the NWA World Women’s Championship, which will take place on NWA 74’s second night.
