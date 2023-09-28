Sami Callihan Announces That’s He’s Now Accepting Bookings

– As previously reported, Sami Callihan is going to be a free agent soon as his Impact Wrestling contract expires at the end of the month. Callihan announced today on social media that he is now taking select indy bookings for matches, seminars, signings, and appearances for the first time in three years. You can see his announcement below.

Callihan wrote, “[BREAKING] For the first time in almost 3 years. I will be taking select Indy Bookings for matches, seminars, signings, appearances, ect. DM’s are open.”