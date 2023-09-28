wrestling / News
Sami Callihan Announces That’s He’s Now Accepting Bookings
September 28, 2023 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Sami Callihan is going to be a free agent soon as his Impact Wrestling contract expires at the end of the month. Callihan announced today on social media that he is now taking select indy bookings for matches, seminars, signings, and appearances for the first time in three years. You can see his announcement below.
Callihan wrote, “[BREAKING] For the first time in almost 3 years. I will be taking select Indy Bookings for matches, seminars, signings, appearances, ect. DM’s are open.”
[BREAKING]
For the first time in almost 3 years.
I will be taking select Indy Bookings for matches, seminars, signings, appearances, ect.
DM's are open. pic.twitter.com/cVmT42nYc6
— Death Machine (@TheSamiCallihan) September 28, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Man in MJF’s Mask Attacks Jay White On AEW Dynamite
- AEW Plans Reportedly Changed Due to Rey Fenix’s International Title Win
- Kenny Omega Calls Out Negative Fans Over Jade Cargill Joining WWE, Says Wrestlers Are Supportive
- Arn Anderson Talks His Relationship With Kevin Sullivan, Calls 2 Cold Scorpio A Showman