Sami Callihan Gives Update On His Injury, Says Screws In Ankle Were Recently Removed

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Sami Callihan spoke about the status of his health after suffering an ankle injury back in September and getting surgery to repair it. Here are highlights:

On the status of his ankle: “I got my screws out on December 23. I started taking my first steps a couple of days ago and the Callihan ‘Death Machine’ is starting to lose weight and starting to get stronger each day because I sat around for three months eating Chipotle every day, becoming a fat slug. Now that’s over. New year, new Callihan. Now I’m going to be rebuilt and when I come back to IMPACT Wrestling, there will be hell to pay for people. Fuck you Moose. I don’t care if you’re champion or being a dude on IMPACT. When I come back, I’m going to break your damn legs.”

On when he will be able to return: When asked when he thinks he will return, Callihan said, “I’m gonna keep that close to my chest. It is one of those tings where, with people not knowing when and where I’m going to come back, I can use that to my advantage. I’m a sucker for surprises. When I come back is going to be a time where you least expect it. It’s going to be sooner rather than later. Originally, I thought I was going to be out until August or September. It’s not going to be that.”

On if he has any concerns about when he returns: “I’m 100% going to be at 100%. I own a ring, I built a gym at my house. When I’m ready to come back, I’m not coming back until I’m 100% because I’m not risking that again. When I come back, I will be a different Sami Callihan that no one has ever seen. I’m going to be meaner, nastier, and more angry than I’ve ever been. That’s saying something because I’m a piece of shit. With this chip on my shoulder, I’m going to be worse.”