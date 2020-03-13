Sami Callihan Says He Won’t Wrestle Until Coronavirus Is Contained

In a series of posts on Twitter, Sami Callihan said that he has no plans to wrestle again until the Coronavirus outbreak has been contained.

He wrote: “Fu– characters, fu– storylines…. our safety is the most important thing. Until this gets better I’m not going to ANY wrestling shows. I beg the world to be as safe as possible in this extremely scary time. Let’s join together like never before. We can get through this. My family… my animals… myself is more important than fake fighting in our underwear. I’m sorry. I’m not going to show until this in contained. I hope everyone does the same. The world. Our loves. Is not worth it.”

