Sami Callihan Threatens to Reveal Avengers: Endgame Spoilers at Impact Rebellion
– Sami Callihan is truly a black-hearted villain, as he’s threatening to reveal Avengers: Endgame spoilers at Impact Rebellion. Callihan posted to Twitter threatening to “[give] away all the spoilers to Avengers: Endgame” unless he gets what he wants, which his match against Rich Swann being made a No Rules, No DQ bout with everything legal.
You can see his post below, along with the original post where he said that if he couldn’t get the match, he wanted out of his contract. Impact Rebellion takes place on Sunday and airs live on PPV, while Endgame opens on April 26th.
WATCH NOW – SHARE & RT:
Dear @IMPACTWRESTLING Management,
I'm NOT coming to #IMPACTRebellion this Sunday…unless you give me what I want.
Make it happen, or I want out of my contract. @ScottDAmore @CyrusOverHuge#TheDRAW #IWantBlood pic.twitter.com/Xg0Emk42DN
— The DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) April 24, 2019
@IMPACTWRESTLING management still hasn’t responded to me.
So now if they don’t give me what I asked for…..
I’m going live on PPV at #IMPACTRebellion and giving away all the spoilers to #AvengersEndgame https://t.co/h4d7vzjQ0v
— The DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) April 26, 2019
