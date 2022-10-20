– During a recent chat with WWE Deutschland, WWE Superstar Sami Zayn discussed his match with Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38 and why it’s one of the favorite matches of his career. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Sami Zayn on his WrestleMania 38 matchup with Johnny Knoxville: “It’s one of my favorite matches ever. I don’t think a lot of people understand the little things you have to do to make sure it flows so well with someone who’s never done this. So I take a lot of pride in that side of it. … I put it up there with some of my best matches ever, but for different reasons.”

Zayn on Knoxville: “He did great. As much as I want to insult him — and I do, I still do insult him every chance I get — but I can’t take that away from him.”

Knoxville successfully defeated Zayn at WrestleMania 38: Night 2 earlier in April.