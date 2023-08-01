Sami Zayn Recalls Watching Brock Lesnar End The Undertaker’s Streak With Juice Robinson

– During a recent interview with Xfinity, WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recalled watching The Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30 and remembering Lesnar beating The Undertaker ending his WrestleMania streak. Zayn was watching the match with Juice Robinson (formerly CJ Parker). Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Sami Zayn on comparing his loss to Roman Reigns in Montreal to Brock Lesnar vs. The Undertaker: “I don’t know if this is a valid comparison, but it’s almost like when Brock beat The Undertaker and ended the streak. It was such a shocking moment that you almost didn’t know what to make of it.”

On Juice Robinson’s reaction to the finish: “I remember I watched it live in the bowl with Juice Robinson — CJ Parker in NXT at the time — and he was so frazzled by it. He goes ‘I need five years to know whether this was the right call or not’ … but it’s kind of true. You have to wait several years to see all the consequences and the ripple effect of that moment, it took five years to see that — oh, this all goes back to that. Maybe it was Chapter One for me personally in a huge story in my quest to one day maybe win the big one. Who knows?”