Sami Zayn Says Tonight at Elimination Chamber Is His Wrestlemania

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Sami Zayn spoke about his match with Roman Reigns in the main event of WWE Elimination Chamber tonight. The two will fight in Zayn’s hometown of Montreal for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Here are highlights:

On telling his younger self he’d be main eventing a venue he watched wrestling at: “That’s where it’s starting to hit me, you know? I think I’ve been consciously downplaying a lot of this and the momentum that I have. Because everybody’s just like ‘Oh my God! Montreal’s gonna be crazy.’ And I kind of consciously…I do this sometimes…consciously been downplaying it so I don’t bank on that reaction, or I don’t rest on that laurel. Where I’m like, ‘Don’t worry. Fish in a barrel, Montreal.’ […] That will amplify that but I don’t want to count on it. But if there’s one thing Montreal’s taught me is that they always exceed my expectations, so all signs are pointing to it’s gonna be insane.”

On how the build to the show has been for him: “Man, a total whirlwind. An emotional whirlwind as well. Not always in the most pleasant ways. […] You find yourself in this totally unique position…I do…in a Daniel Bryan, Kofi Kingston almost type of thing. And I’m like, ‘Man, I don’t want to sound crazy here but I think this could go the distance.’ And you get so close and you’re like, ‘Oh it might not be me after all.’ There’s a party that’s gonna sting, you know what I mean? But I still don’t know. For me, tomorrow’s Wrestlemania. You know what I’m saying? And in a weird way and I think I might have even said this [before], even if it’s not me in the main event…and at that time I was still a part of the Bloodline, I didn’t know things were going to end up the way they did in that exact way and all that stuff. It seemed like a much longer shot. ‘It could be me and Roman, I’m still a member of the Bloodline.’

