Sami Zayn Reflects On ThunderDome Era, Thinks WWE Didn’t Take Full Advantage Of Changing Presentation

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Sami Zayn discussed the ThunderDome era in WWE, why he thinks WWE didn’t take full advantage of changing the presentation, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Sami Zayn on the ThunderDome era in WWE: “I loved the ThunderDome Era. It’s an unpopular opinion, I know, especially because I love the fans. I’m not going to say that all the time, but I do. I know how lucky we are to all be sharing this time together. It’s a miracle we’re all here, it really is. So, I don’t take that lightly.”

On why he thinks WWE didn’t take full advantage of changing the presentation: “However, not having [fans] there for the ThunderDome opened the door for some new, creative ways to do things, which I personally, in my opinion, I don’t think we as a company took full advantage of. We still tried to present the show as if fans were there, but they weren’t there, especially before the ThunderDome when it was at the empty PC. That’s why some of it felt so weird. Part of the reason why I’m such a fan of my match with Daniel Bryan, I know it’s not exactly what you expect when you see on paper ‘Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania for the Intercontinental Championship,’ you’re expecting one thing and I know it wasn’t that. I would have loved to have that, but the thing I’m so proud about that match is, that when you watch that match back, it never feels weird in an empty arena. If you watch the rest of WrestleMania, a lot of matches feel really weird in the empty arena. That’s part of, in my opinion, a missed opportunity to present the show in a slightly different way, a different context, now that the biggest piece of the set, which is the fans, the most interactive and most unique part of our show aren’t there, it really could have put us in a position to change the way we present the product. I personally don’t think we took full advantage of it, but for me and my character, I think it gave me room to do more things.”

