Sammy Guevara Praises Powerhouse Hobbs After AEW Collision Match

Sammy Guevara weighed in on his AEW Collision match with Powerhouse Hobbs in his latest vlog. The two faced off on Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision in a No DQ bout, and Guevara spoke about the bout and had some praise for Hobbs in his latest video; you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On how he’s feeling after the match: “I’m tired, I feel beat the f**k up. Let me tell you, if you thought getting whipped by big Will Hobbs was a good idea, you are not correct. It’s probably one of the worst things…there was a lot of s**tty bumps in that match. I’m very happy with how it turned out.”

On the match itself and Hobbs: “Now here we are on Monday, and let me tell you, I feel like s**t [laughs]. I feel very wrecked right now. My body hurts. Getting whipped by Will Hobbs in the back, it’s not fun. But I just want to talk about that match. Man, Will Hobbs is a star. I told him that for years. I told him that during the pandemic, when we were stuck in Jacksonville. I said, ‘You are a superstar waiting to shine.’ I feel like him and I have had similar trajectories in AEW, where we’ve gone from group to group to group. He was in Team Taz, he was in QTV. I was in the Inner Circle, I was in JAS, and then we’re both in the Don Callis Family.

“Luckily, I was able to get the hell out of there before Skeletor sucked the life out of my career, like he’s doing right now to big [Takes**ta] and Will Hobbs. But on Saturday, it was nobody else, it was just him and I, and we were able to show that when you give us the opportunity to go and hit a home run, we can hit a f**king home run. That’s the AEW that I love, that you give opportunities to the younger guys, to the now and the future. I am so proud of that match, even though I lost. I am very proud of that match because we were able to show that, and I hope that AEW capitalizes on it, man. Because we put in a lot of hard work there.”

On what’s next: “I don’t make the decisions and stuff, but I’m very happy with what we did, and I know we can do more with more. But we need the opportunity as well. So I’m proud of Hobbs, even though he’s with a carny that’s sucking the life out of him, and he’s better off on his own, I am still proud of him because he showed out. I did my best to too, but it wasn’t much night. It doesn’t mean that tomorrow won’t be, so we will continue to truck on and try to get back in those rankings that just came back and get back in the title picture because those titles don’t just mean you’re the champion. They also mean a better life for myself, for my daughter, for my wife, for my family, so that’s what we’re gonna try to do, man. We’re gonna come back stronger than ever, and we’re gonna make destined happen.

“I’ve had to overcome a lot of bulls**t in my career, and I feel like I’m still having to overcome stuff, and I will. There will be people that will try to stop you from shining when you start to shine too bright because it intimates them. If you feel like the world’s against you, I know you feel, but nobody can stop you but you. They can put little roadblocks and slow you down a little bit, but no one’s really gonna stop you, and no one’s gonna stop me. So I’ll get to where I’m getting to eventually.”