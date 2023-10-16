wrestling / News
Sammy Guevara Reportedly Had Setback During Concussion Recovery
October 16, 2023 | Posted by
The latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio had an update on Sammy Guevara, who has been out of action after suffering a concussion at AEW WrestleDream. Dave Meltzer noted that Guevara recently had a setback in his recovery but had been doing well overall.
The ‘Spanish God’ was reportedly hoping to get cleared by Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, as the show takes place in Texas where he’s from. The hope is that he will be cleared soon.
More Trending Stories
- Becky Lynch Sunbathing in a Bikini, Zelina Vega, Chelsea Green Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Jeff Jarrett Reflects On TNA Wrestlers Taking Shots At WWE & Vince McMahon
- Arn Anderson Explains What Made Rick Rude’s Presentation So Impactful
- Note on How Well Nick Aldis Is Liked Backstage After WWE Hiring