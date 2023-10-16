wrestling / News

Sammy Guevara Reportedly Had Setback During Concussion Recovery

October 16, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sammy Guevara Don Callis AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

The latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio had an update on Sammy Guevara, who has been out of action after suffering a concussion at AEW WrestleDream. Dave Meltzer noted that Guevara recently had a setback in his recovery but had been doing well overall.

The ‘Spanish God’ was reportedly hoping to get cleared by Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, as the show takes place in Texas where he’s from. The hope is that he will be cleared soon.

