Sammy Guevara Teases Boxing During Global Titans Event

Sammy Guevara was a commentator and backstage reporter for Global Titans last night and teased a boxing match for himself. The event happened in Dubai and featured a boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Youtuber Deji. Before that happened, Guevara spoke to the crowd and asked about boxing.

He said: “Dubai, do you want to see me box.”

That got silence, so Guevara was told to repeat himself.

He replied: “Hey Dubai, I know you guys are stupid, but I asked, do you guys want to see me box? Never say never, and if the right opportunity comes, anybody can get it.”

The same event featured Bobby Fish, who defeated Boeteng Prempeh with a 2nd round TKO.