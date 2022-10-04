Sammy Guevara Finds All This Wrestling Drama “Tiring”

In his latest vlog, Sammy Guevara expressed his frustration by the drama that comes with the wrestling territory (via Fightful). He also talked during the video about the arc of his journey through the industry as he prepares to appear in the three-year anniversary show for AEW Dynamite. You can find a couple highlights and watch the full clip below.

On the full cycle of his career experiences: “Someone found one of my old vlogs and I had [a photo of] Daniel Bryan holding up both World Titles at the WrestleMania he won them at. it’s just how crazy life is, you know? That was five years ago and now, I’m about to go beat his ass tomorrow. This was a fun trip, though. I feel like I definitely needed it.”

On the impact of drama from the industry: “There’s just so much drama that goes on in wrestling, it’s really exhausting. It’s tiring. Seems like every couple of weeks is something I’m minding my own business, on vacation, and then, you know, people want to start drama with me. It is what it is. It’s the life I signed up for, I suppose. But it’s definitely tiring and maybe I’ll need to go on another vacation next week because… [sighs] stressful. Either way, for the people that actually support me, for the people who watch these vlogs, part of the Vlog Crew, I appreciate you.”