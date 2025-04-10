Samoa Joe Recalls WWE NXT Segment With MJF

– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, AEW star Samoa Joe discussed an on-air interaction with fellow AEW star MJF that occurred in WWE NXT, when MJF was working as an extra. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On remembering his NXT segment with MJF: “I remember just the whole segment coming together. What had really happened is we had done a couple runs of the common entering the arena shot, and I kept going I’m bored of the shot because, it’s just so walking to the deal. Then as a joke, I said, and I didn’t tell MJF the time because I was kind of just doing as a gag. I go, ‘Hey man, when I’m coming out now just really be clearing out the hallways for me.’ ‘Yeah, sure, bro, no problem.’ I come out and I shoved him and we cut whatever there. I remember I looked up and everybody was dying behind the camera. And I looked at him, and he was like giggling too. I think it ended up going to the truck Hunter was in the truck, kind of doing pre-production for the show and he just goes, Oh God, we’re keeping that.”

On having no idea the level MJF would reach: “No, none. Well, I knew all the guys there at the time were, I think they were Brian Myers’ guys, essentially from his school, Create A Pro. I knew he had good dudes so I remember asking are you Brian’s guys, yeah, okay, cool. So I remember when I was doing the bit, the guy would get it, and he did. It was a hilarious thing. I’m glad we got to revisit it.”

Samoa Joe and his Opps tag team partner Hook picked up a huge win in the main event of last night’s AEW Dynamite, as they defeated The Death Riders’ Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.