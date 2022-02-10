Samu Anoa’i Says He Signed A Nostalgia Contract With WWE

In an interview with The Daily Item, Samu Anoa’i, who used to be in the WWE as part of the Headshrinkers, announced he has signed a nostalgia contract with the company.

He said: “I am truly honored to return to the company in which has been my family since I was born. I am also happy for the wrestling fans of Sunbury and surrounding areas who have always welcomed me, my family, my brother Afa and son Lance with open arms. I have made several friends who are now family to me and that is priceless. I want to thank Mr. McMahon, the rest of the McMahon family, and all of the WWE officials for all they have done for me and my family.”

In addition to being a former WWF Tag Team Champion with Fatu (aka Rikishi), Samu is the son of Afa, nephew to Sika and cousins with Rikishi, The Rock, Yokozuna, Umaga and Rosey. The Anoa’i family also includes current WWE stars The Usos, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.