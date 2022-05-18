wrestling / News
Samuel Shaw Files New Trademark For ‘Hatchet’
Fightful reports that on May 13, Samuel Shaw (formerly Dexter Lumis in WWE) filed to trademark the term ‘Hatchet’ for entertainment and merchandise services.
IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts
IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes
More Trending Stories
- Bayley, CM Punk, Matt Cardona & More React to Sasha Banks & Naomi Raw Walk Out
- More Behind the Scenes Rumors on What Took Place at Last Night’s WWE Raw with Sasha Banks & Naomi
- More Backstage Details on Sasha Banks & Naomi Situation, Rumored Contract Issues With WWE
- Backstage Rumor on Another Member Edge Wanted for His Judgment Day Faction