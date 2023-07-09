SANADA On His Match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Talking To CM Punk At Show

SANADA defended the IWGP Heavyweight Title against Jack Perry at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, and he recently talked about the match and speaking with CM Punk backstage. SANADA spoke with NJPW for a new interview and you can check out a couple of highlights below:

On his trip to the US for Forbidden Door: “When you’re chasing this title, there isn’t anything you have to protect, not just the belt itself but the image behind it. When I was over with AEW, I felt how important that IWGP label is… I got to chat with CM Punk, and he was like ‘that belt is the coolest’. You know, for a CM Punk to know who you are and what you’re doing, that speaks to how widely the IWGP Champion is known.”

On his match with Jack Perry on the show: “My opponent, Perry, I could see there was something to him, the fans had been behind him, and he had a good match with DOUKI in Chicago. I think he’s someone with a lot of upside. But I think with this being an away game, the most important thing was being able to show who I am in that environment and in that atmosphere. Where you are on the card, that’s important sure, but it was my job to show who SANADA is within that environment, and win on top of that. I did that and I’m grateful I was able to.”