SANADA’s Opponent Revealed For Impact Emergence

SANADA has his opponent for next weekend’s Impact Emergence. Impact Wrestling announced on Thursday that the IWGP World Heavywieght Champion will face Jake Something at the Impact! Plus event, which takes place on August 27th. It was also announced that The Rascalz, who defeated Rich Swann and Sami Callihan in the main event of Thursday’s Impact Wrestling, will take on SubCulture for the Impact World Tag Team Championships.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs on Impact! Insiders on YouTube and Impact! Plus, is:

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Trinity vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: Subculture vs. The Rascalz

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: MK Ultra vs. Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans vs. The Death Dollz vs. The Coven

* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Kenny King vs. Johnny Swinger

* SANADA vs. Jake Something

* Time Machine & Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray, Brian Myers, Moose & Lio Rush