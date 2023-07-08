Sanders AEW Rampage Review 7.7.23  

Hello friends! Lee Sanders back with you all! Hope you had a great 4th of July holiday! We got us a solid edition of AEW RAMPAGE this week but man what’s you all thoughts on what’s been happening with the AEW Collision ratings these past couple of weeks? Do you think Collision launched too soon or are they shooting themselves in the foot with taped episodes? What would you do different to help Collision, or does it need saving? Sound off! For now, let’s talk RAMPAGE as it’s their 100th episode!

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Chris Jericho

Arena: Rogers Place

Location: Edmonton, Canada

MATCH 1: Young Bucks and Hangman Adam Page vs Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds

Hangman talking trash to Dark Order as he wants a piece of them as Reynolds goes inside. Hangman with a swing and a miss as Reynolds slides outside the ring only to be kicked by Nick Jackson. Matt throws Nick over the top rope to crash into the Dark Order as Page crashes into Reynolds thanks to a move from the top. Nick now the legal man as he’s delivering multiple Northern suplexes on Reynolds. Silver tries to get involved and gets caught up on a Northen suplex as well. Matt with the tag now as Reynolds pushes him in-between the ropes where Evil Uno and Silver take a couple of cheap shots on the Young Buck. Evil Uno tagged as he stomps on the face of Matt followed by hard chops. Matt’s head rammed into the turnbuckle pad as Silver cracks him upside the face as we head into our first set of ad breaks. We are back as Hangman Page is coming in hot and unloads on Reynolds. Silver tries for a diving crossbody as Page catches him and delivers a deadlift back suplex. Hangman follows up with an over-the-top splash onto Reynolds before bringing him back inside. Reynolds with a flying lariat from high above for a near fall. Hangman almost with the pin there as Reynolds comes back swinging as Evil Uno sends Hangman over the ropes. Uno tries for a boot but it’s reversed as Hangman sends him over the ropes. Hangman with a shooting star press to crash onto Uno and the Bucks. Nick with a face buster and Canadian destroyer on Reynolds as Hangman connects with a big lariat! Matt Jackson with a flying elbow and pin attempt as Reynolds kicks out! Meltzer driver soon follows as Uno breaks up the pin attempt. Hangman with the tag again as Uno is tagged as they are teeing off on one another. Hangman with another lariat as Silver gets in a cheap shot. Bucks delivering superkick parties left and right. B uks take out Silver and Reynolds on the outside as Takeshita comes from out of nowhere to distract the referee. Uno delivers a low blow to Hangman while Claudio Castanogli delivers a devastating upper cut as Uno gets the pin!

Winner:Dark Order (12:00)

Rating: **

Fun tag match but it was really one sided as Reynolds was the one to mostly be the government mule in this ass-kicking contest.

Post-match Claudio and Takeshita try to grab some steel chairs and get into the ring to continue their assault on Hangman. Luckily for Hangman, Kenny Omega arrives on the scene to send them running away.

QTV segment. Not much here as Harley Cameron still thinks her and Anthony Bowens will make a nice couple. Yeah, good luck with that honey.

MATCH 2: Blind Tag Eliminator Tournament-Matt Hardy and Jeff…Jarrett vs Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia

Matt and Garcia kicking things off as Garcia is shaking his hips while Matt does the delete sign before a collar and elbow tie-up. Inside-headlock by Matt that transitions to a nice takedown as Matt is still in control as Garcia comes to a vertical base to get Matt in the corner. Couple of right, and left combinations to the body of Hardy. Side headlock by Garcia follows as Hardy breaks free to tag Jarrett. Garcia quickly tags Sammy. Jarrett with a hip toss and the strut. Sammy with a nice toe-dropkick as he does a strut of his own as we head into another set of commercials. We are back as Matt and Garcia just got tagged in as they are slugging it out. Matt rams Garcia into the pads, followed by closed fists to the face, and a sit down powerbomb for a kickout. Matt connects with a splash mountain powerbomb for another near fall. Hardy looking for twist of fate as Garcia reverses it and manages to tag in Sammy. Jeff tosses his guitar in the ring as Jay Lethal calls for him to use it. Hardy doesn’t want to use it as Sonja’s distracts the referee. Sammy with the GTH while Garcia gets in a blind tag to make the cover and picks up the win.

Winner:Sammy G and Daniel G (6:00)

Rating: **

Not too shabby.

Post-match, Matt Hardy is beat up by Jarrett and crew as Isiah Kassidy comes down for the save and gets taken out too. Ethan Page comes out to clean house as apparently Ethan his having a big change of heart for Team Hardy. Very interesting development here.

AEW COLLISION promotion for this Sara’s we get a preview of CM PUNK vs Samoa Joe.

MATCH 3: Shida vs Marina Shafir

Nice lockup as Marina does a judo takedown followed by a kick tot he chest. Marina picks her up for some form of a torture rack and drives her down. Cover attempt by Shafir as Shida kicks out. Shida comes back with a series of aright hands. Nice driving knee follows to the head by Shida as she goes for the cover. Marina kicks out as Shida goes to the top and misses a misses dropkick. Marina applies an ankle lock as Shida gets out to deliver kicks to the head, followed by a driver for a near fall. Shida with a spinning kick knockout Shafir for the win.

Winner:Shida (3:00)

Rating: **

Not much to see here…

Rene is with Kris Statlander backstage as she promises to put her title on the line anywhere, anytime as we head into another set of ad breaks.

MATCH 4: Blind Tag Eliminator Tournament-Matt Sydal and Trent Beretta vs Big Bill and Brian Cage

Brian Cage and Sydal lock it up as the big man proves early on to be much too much. Trent gets in as Big Bill is tagged. Sydal with a couple of chops. Sydal misses a splash attempt as Bill sends him rocking into the corner. Sydal sends the big man over the ropes. Sydal tries to follow up with an air Sasso Al but lands in the arms of Bill who drives him down with a chokeslam onto the apron. Bill picks him up and drives Trent, spine first into the steel post as we head into our last set of breaks. We are back as Sydal gets the tag to deliver a series of kicks to Brian Cage, the legal man. Sydal brings Cage down to his knees when Big Bill comes in momentarily, looking for a big boot. Bill gets a kick to the head as Cage tries looking for the drill claw. Sydal reverses with a destroyer. Trent tries to help as Cage hits them both with a clothesline. Action spills outside where Cage tosses Sydal over the barricade at ringside. Sydal with a meteroa on Bill as the referee seems to be frozen with the counting. Cage with a lariat on Trent as Sydal climbs to the top and is caught as he’s powerbombs to the buckles. Sydal comes from behind Cage to setup a pretty German suplex, followed by a piledriver as Sydal connects with a meteroa for a kickout! Big Bill slowly walks his way into the ring where he’s given a double thrust kick. Big Bill comes back with a double lariat to ground them. Big Bill with a chokeslam on Beretta. Cage picks up Beretta in serious hangtime as Bill comes from behind with a devastating clothesline to behead Beretta for the victory. What a finisher!

Winner:Brian Cage and Big Bill (3:00)

Rating: **

Cage and Bill work extremely well together. That finisher needs to be called End of Days or The Beheading. Good GAWD!

END OF SHOW

