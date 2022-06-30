Santana Possibly Injured In Blood & Guts On AEW Dynamite

Santana looked to have sustained an injury during the Blood & Guts main event of tonight’s AEW Dynamite. During Wednesday night’s show, Santana appeared to suffer a knee injury when he was doing a uranage during the match and didn’t return to the match.

PWInsider reports that Santana was checked out by officials at ringside. There’s no word on his status following the bout at this time.

It was after this move where Santana went down, seconds into coming in the match. He was later helped out and up the ramp #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ZSipWqpXyT — Joey Karni- The Angle Podcast (@theangleradio) June 30, 2022