Santana Possibly Injured In Blood & Guts On AEW Dynamite

June 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Santana Image Credit: AEW

Santana looked to have sustained an injury during the Blood & Guts main event of tonight’s AEW Dynamite. During Wednesday night’s show, Santana appeared to suffer a knee injury when he was doing a uranage during the match and didn’t return to the match.

PWInsider reports that Santana was checked out by officials at ringside. There’s no word on his status following the bout at this time.

