Saraya Makes AEW Debut At Grand Slam Dynamite

AEW is Saraya’s house, as she made her debut at tonight’s Grand Slam episode of Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw the former Paige make her debut, following the AEW Women’s Championship match as Britt Baker and her crew attacked Toni Storm and Athena. Saraya ran everyone out of the ring and stared off with Baker and the rest of the division. You can see clips from the segment below.

After the debut, Tony Khan posted to Twitter to confirm that Saraya was signed with the company. Saraya exited WWE when her contract expired in July. She is a former NXT Women’s Champion and a two-time former Divas Champion who had effectively retired from the ring following an injury at a WWE live event in 2017.