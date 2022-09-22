wrestling / News
Saraya Makes AEW Debut At Grand Slam Dynamite
AEW is Saraya’s house, as she made her debut at tonight’s Grand Slam episode of Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw the former Paige make her debut, following the AEW Women’s Championship match as Britt Baker and her crew attacked Toni Storm and Athena. Saraya ran everyone out of the ring and stared off with Baker and the rest of the division. You can see clips from the segment below.
After the debut, Tony Khan posted to Twitter to confirm that Saraya was signed with the company. Saraya exited WWE when her contract expired in July. She is a former NXT Women’s Champion and a two-time former Divas Champion who had effectively retired from the ring following an injury at a WWE live event in 2017.
.@Saraya is HERE at #AEWDynamite Grand Slam and we are LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/bBqrfVUvS6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022
Welcome to @AEW! @Saraya is ALL ELITE!
Thank you to everyone watching #AEWDynamite Grand Slam TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/8DUePoOsar
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 22, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Hacksaw Jim Duggan Was Once Stopped By Customs Over His 2×4
- Braun Strowman Says He Will Never Wrestle For Anyone Other Than WWE
- MJF Weighs In On Cody Rhodes’ Jump to WWE, How the AEW Locker Room Reacted
- Carmella, Maxxine Dupri in Tight Outfit, Zelina Vega at the Gym Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week