Sasha Banks Appears on Kevin Hart’s Cold as Balls Ahead of WWE Raw Walkout, Recalls a Lead NXT Writer Saying She Was ‘Just a Good Hand’

– Here’s a Sasha Banks update that you may not have expected in light of everything going on this week. As previously reported, Banks was previously scheduled to appear on a new episode of Kevin Hart’s web series, Cold as Balls, this season. That episode is available now, courtesy of Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Network. Banks spoke about growing up as Snoop Dogg’s cousin, her WWE tryout in front of Dusty Rhodes, the defining moment of her career, and more.

When asked what it was like growing up as the cousin of rapper Snoop Dogg, Banks commented, “He’s taught me so much along the way in this entertainment world. I remember going to WrestleMania with him at 16 years old, and I told him this is what I want to do….And he goes then I can’t wait to see you here.”

She said she discovered WWE when she was scrolling on TV and saw WWE on. At the time, Sasha Banks thought, “This is your calling, this is everything you’re supposed to be. This is your purpose.”

During the chat, she also shared her thoughts on her defining moment. Banks recalled how an NXT lead writer once came up to her and said she was “just a good hand.” After that happened, she decided to crank up the heat, and she soon became NXT Women’s Champion.

She and Hart also had a hilarious lightsaber battle in the video, in honor of her role on The Mandalorian. You can check out the full chat between the two below.

New episodes of Kevin Hart’s Cold as Balls debut every Tuesday on Laugh Out Loud on YouTube, the Cold as Balls Facebook, and Hart’s Facebook page. Future guests for this season include Marshawn Lynch, Malcolm Jenkins, Von Miller, George Kittle, DK Metcalf, and Shaun White.