Sasha Banks Discusses Training With Luchadors In Mexico

Sasha Banks has been working in the ring with several lucha legends in Mexico, and she recently talked about it with Bayley. Banks appeared on Bayley’s Instagram Live on Wednesday morning and she talked about living in Mexico and training lucha libre with several wrestling stars including Juvented Guerrera, Ricky Marvin, and Skayde.

“Just to go out there, to train lucha libre with all of these top legends that I grew up watching,” she said. “Whether it was Ricky Marvin, ‘The Juice’ Juventud, Skayde — who I’ve been looking for for the past legit seven years. I’ve been such a fan of him and his work. And the way that he teaches, he taught a lot of the Chikara Pro guys. So like Claudio, and Drew Gulak. And I’m a huge fan of Claudio, Cesaro’s work.”

She continued, “So I wanted to get my basing down, my rolls down, so I found him at Bandido’s gym. And I freaked out like a fan, I was like, ‘[gasps] You’re here!, actually here, I’ve been DMing you for years! Trying to find your email, trying to go to seminars here in the United States!’ Now, there I was in Mexico training with him.’ Craziest timing, so meant to be.’

Banks is reportedly set to appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January, and is said to have further dates lined up there. Her status with WWE is unconfirmed, though the most recent report said she was essentially “done” there.

