Sasha Banks Gets New Trademarks Filed Under Soulnado Inc. Brand

– PWInsider reports that Sasha Banks’ Soulnado Inc. applied for some trademarks on November 10 for the following terms:

* Mercedes Mone’

* Mone’ Talks

* Bank Mone’

* Statement Maker

Banks previously created Soulnado earlier this year, based on her real name, Mercedes Varnado. PWInsider notes that the filings were handled by attorney Michael Dockins, who handles a number of trademark filings for professional wrestling talents.

Souldnado Inc. filed the trademarks for the following categories in Goods & Services:

-G & S: Jewelry; Jewelry and imitation jewelry; Pins being jewelry -G & S: Decals; Stickers; Posters made of paper; Stickers; Collectable printed trading cards; Collectible printed trading cards; Pictures in the nature of printed photographs; Printed post cards; Printed postcards; Printed posters -G & S: Coffee mugs; Drinking glasses; Water bottles sold empty -G & S: Hats; Leggings; Pants; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts -G & S: Action figure toys; Action figures; Action figures and accessories therefor; Toy action figures -G & S: Entertainment services in the nature of live audio performances by an actor or musician; Entertainment services in the nature of live visual and audio performances by an actor; Entertainment services in the nature of live visual and audio performances by an actor or musician; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler, actor, and musician; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler, actor, and musician; Entertainment services, namely, providing music tours in the nature of live musical performances; Entertainment services, namely, providing non-downloadable prerecorded music via a website; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler, actor, and musician; Entertainment, namely, live music concerts; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing on-line music, not downloadable; Providing on-line videos featuring a professional wrestler, actor, and musician, not downloadable; Providing online music, not downloadable

Sasha Banks has been off WWE programming since she was suspended by the company indefinitely earlier this year after she and Naomi walked out of Raw.