wrestling / News

WWE News: Sasha Banks Attends NBA Game, Injured Police Officer Gets WWE Title Belt

December 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Extreme Rules Sasha Banks Image Credit: WWE

– Sasha Banks took in an NBA game on Wednesday night. The on-hiatus WWE star was in attendance at the Boston Celtics’ home game against the Miami Heat, as you can see below:

– Bristol, Connecticut’s NBC affiliate shared a story about police officer Alec Iurato, who was presented with a replica WWE Title belt after he was injured in a shooting shooting that killed two Bristol police officers. Iurato is said to have killed the suspect during the incident with a single shot.

The police department posted a picture with Sonya Deville, Liv Morgan, and Braun Strowman presenting Iurato with the title:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Sasha Banks, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading