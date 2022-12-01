WWE News: Sasha Banks Attends NBA Game, Injured Police Officer Gets WWE Title Belt

– Sasha Banks took in an NBA game on Wednesday night. The on-hiatus WWE star was in attendance at the Boston Celtics’ home game against the Miami Heat, as you can see below:

Sasha Banks at a Celtics game!! pic.twitter.com/uJuKTcdRQv — Roman Reigns SZN 💥 (@reigns_era) December 1, 2022

– Bristol, Connecticut’s NBC affiliate shared a story about police officer Alec Iurato, who was presented with a replica WWE Title belt after he was injured in a shooting shooting that killed two Bristol police officers. Iurato is said to have killed the suspect during the incident with a single shot.

The police department posted a picture with Sonya Deville, Liv Morgan, and Braun Strowman presenting Iurato with the title: