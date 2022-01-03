Sasha Banks Possibly Injured At WWE Live Event

Sasha Banks appears to have been potentially injured during a WWE live event, according to a new report. According to PWInsider, Banks seemed to hurt her leg or knee during a match against Charlotte Flair at the live event in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

According to the site, Banks’ leg planted wrong when she took an over-the-knee backbreaker. She kicked out of a pinfall but stayed down and was checked by the referee. The match quickly went to a finish, with Flair winning to retain the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and Banks was helped out of the ring by officials.

Banks is being checked out, according to the site, but there’s no official word on her status as of yet.