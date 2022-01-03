wrestling / News
Sasha Banks Possibly Injured At WWE Live Event
January 2, 2022 | Posted by
Sasha Banks appears to have been potentially injured during a WWE live event, according to a new report. According to PWInsider, Banks seemed to hurt her leg or knee during a match against Charlotte Flair at the live event in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
According to the site, Banks’ leg planted wrong when she took an over-the-knee backbreaker. She kicked out of a pinfall but stayed down and was checked by the referee. The match quickly went to a finish, with Flair winning to retain the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and Banks was helped out of the ring by officials.
Banks is being checked out, according to the site, but there’s no official word on her status as of yet.
More Trending Stories
- GCW Die 4 This Results from Atlantic City, NJ: Jeff Jarrett Appears, Briscoes Defend Tag Titles
- WWE Announces Injury to Drew McIntyre at Day 1, Backstage Details on Injury
- Former WWE Writer Recalls Hardcore Holly Pitching Himself To Win World Title
- More Wrestlers & AEW Talents React to Tony Khan & Big Swole’s Comments