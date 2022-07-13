wrestling / News
Sasha Banks Set For C2E2 Convention In Chicago Next Month
July 13, 2022 | Posted by
The C2E2 convention in Chicago has announced that Sasha Banks will be one of the guests at their event next month. She is advertised under her real name, Mercedes Varnado.
Banks, along with Naomi, walked out of WWE back in May and was suspended indefinitely. There have been rumors that the two were released from the company, but WWE has yet to confirm that.
Please join us in welcoming our next #C2E2 guest, Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks)! Whether you’ve seen her in the ring or as Koska Reeves in The Mandalorian, you are not going to want to miss out on this Photo and Autograph opportunity! Buy yours now: https://t.co/i3BeALlo7k pic.twitter.com/UFpdSIEGYP
— C2E2 (@c2e2) July 13, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Jade Cargill Shuts Down Stokely Hathaway Over Eddie Kingston Comment, Dax Harwood Weighs In
- Latest On WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships After Being Vacated
- The Great Khali Responds To Accusations That He Slapped Toll Worker In India
- Eric Bischoff On Dennis Rodman Wrestling At WCW Bash At The Beach 1997, Rodman’s Training For The Match