Sasha Banks Reflects On First Women’s Royal Rumble Match In 2018, What It Did For Women’s Division In WWE

In a recent interview with The Complex Sports Podcast, Sasha Banks discussed the first Women’s Royal Rumble Match in 2018, what it did for the women’s division in WWE, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Sasha Banks on the upcoming 2018 Women’s Royal Rumble special on the WWE Network: “When I was driving to the arena even thinking about doing it, I was almost crying because I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I haven’t gotten to sit back and think about that first-ever women’s Royal Rumble and me being the first one to come out and being in the ring with so many legends and so many people I watched growing up. It almost hit me all over again like wow I get to talk about it with Mickie James, Natalya, and me and Charlotte have so much history as well. Just a really cool thing. It felt like generations of women growing together. I’m so excited for the fans to see it on the WWE Network this Wednesday.”

On her favorite memories from the match: “Everything stands out from coming out first, from remembering the crowd in Philly – that stuff is so crazy. That hits me. And again, being in the ring with Trish Stratus, Vickie Guerrero, Molly Holly, and just lasting as long as I did. I was just like, ‘Wow, I’m so blessed right now.'”

On how the match opened more opportunities for the women’s division in WWE: “I’ve been opening the doors since I got signed in 2012. The women’s Royal Rumble was just another little sprinkle on the cake I’ve already baked. It was important when I went out, as all my matches are so important to me. Just the feeling of wanting to give everybody that’s watching and everybody that had a dream – just to go out there and do it and to know what we were the main event in Philadelphia for the Royal Rumble. So many cool things happened from that, and even Ronda Rousey coming out. It was just like, man, what a good Royal Rumble.”

