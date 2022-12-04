wrestling / News
Sasha Banks Wraps Filming On First Movie
December 4, 2022 | Posted by
Sasha Banks is appearing in her first film, with her filming officially wrapped on the movie. The WWE star posted to her Twitter account on Saturday evening, writing:
“Just wrapped my first movie in #Bosston”
Details on the film are not yet known, though actor Mike Messier said earlier this week on Twitter that Banks was filming a movie in the city for actor/director Tom DeNucci. Still no word as of yet on when/if Banks will make her way back to WWE TV.
Just wrapped my first movie in #Bosston 🥹😭
— Mercedes Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) December 4, 2022
my friend and "AND ACTION" podcast partner @TomDeNucci is directing the film Sasha is in out of Boston.
— Mike Messier Actor / Writer / YouTuber/ Moviemaker (@ironichandle) December 2, 2022
