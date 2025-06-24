Satoshi Kojima Added To This Week’s MLW Taping

This week’s MLW TV taping is getting a boost in bread content with Satoshi Kojima set to appear. MLW announced on Tuesday that the former MLW World Champion will be part of the taping on Thursday that takes place before Summer of the Beasts. Kojima will compete against an opponent picked by MLW President Cesar Duran.

The full announcement reads:

Satoshi Kojima set to fight this Thursday in NYC

2-Time MLW World Heavyweight Champion in action at 7pm taping.

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Satoshi Kojima will be in action on the 7pm taping prior to MLW Summer of the Beasts, from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City this Thursday, June 26.

Buy tickets at http://www.MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite. Fans around the world can stream Summer of the Beasts free starting at 9pm ET on YouTube.com/MajorLeagueWrestling Thursday, June 26.

MLW today confirmed that Satoshi Kojima will return to action this Thursday night in New York City as part of the 7:00 p.m. TV taping. Fans are strongly encouraged to arrive early to catch this special appearance by one of MLW’s most decorated competitors.

A cornerstone of MLW’s legacy, Kojima is a 2-time MLW World Heavyweight Champion and former 2-time MLW World Tag Team Champion. Known for his thunderous lariat and unshakable presence in the ring, Kojima remains one of the most feared and respected athletes in the league.

Adding intrigue to Thursday’s event, Kojima will be competing in a mystery match—with his opponent handpicked and kept secret by MLW President Cesar Duran.

Secure your seat today at www.MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite, with tickets starting at just $15. Don’t miss your chance to experience MLW live from New York City!

Local bell time for ticket holders is 6:55pm ET.