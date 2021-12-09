Scarlett Bordeaux Was Excited To Start Wrestling Prior To WWE Release

During a virtual meet and greet hosted by The Asylum Wrestling Store (via Wrestling Inc), Scarlett Bordeaux spoke about coming to WWE to work as a manager but being excited at finally getting to wrestle before her release. Here are highlights:

On managing vs. wrestling in WWE: “I always wanted to be able to do everything, but managing has always been my favorite thing. So, originally I was hired specifically to be a manager, which I was super excited about. And then I was always open to doing everything. I love bumping. I love wrestling. And naturally throughout every place I’ve worked at, eventually it transitions into wrestling. I feel like that happened with every female manager in WWE. So I just kinda naturally expected that to happen. And then when it started to come up earlier this year that I was gonna start wrestling I was like, ‘Cool. Let’s do it. Hell yeah.’ So, that was kinda how it happened.”

On the differences between Impact Wrestling and WWE: “They’re both very different. [In] Impact, I met [Killer] Kross. That was actually one of the funnest times of my life. Just because of – like, I was growing as a performer. I was working with Sonjay [Dutt], Jimmy Jacobs. So, I was able to develop the ‘Smokeshow’ character. So, that was awesome. I met Kross around that time. And NXT, because of WWE, I was able to buy our first house. It felt like everything became adult. It felt a lot like a 9-to-5 job. But I just feel like a stronger, better performer, and all-around I’m the strongest I’ve ever been bodywise. I don’t know. I feel like a new and improved version for what I’m about to do.”